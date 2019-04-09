Orlando Pirates can prove win over Wits was no fluke

Orlando Pirates will have a chance to prove to their doubters that they are not top of the Premier Soccer League by luck.

The Buccaneers climbed to the summit of the premiership after a fortuitous own goal in the last minute against Bidvest Wits at the weekend.

The Sea Robbers will next face Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

This will be Pirates' chance to turn this lucky break into a fully-charged storm for the title.

Bucs will also welcome back influential playmaker Thembinkosi Lorch, who was suspended for the Wits encounter.