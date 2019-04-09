Nedbank Cup final goes to Moses Mabhida Stadium

Durban will host its second Nedbank Cup final in three years after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday announced Moses Mabhida Stadium as the venue for this year’s edition.

“The PSL executive committee discussed the final venue of Nedbank Cup final‚ but the sponsors’ preferred venue in Bloemfontein was not available for unforeseen reasons. It will therefore move to Moses Mabhida on May 18‚” revealed PSL chairman Irvin Khoza in a press conference at the league’s headquarters in Parktown‚ Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Khoza also announced that the PSL end-of-the-season awards ceremony will also be hosted in Durban on May 18 – a week after the last fixture of the Absa Premiership. The last fixture is scheduled for May 11.