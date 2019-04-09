Al Ahly’s five-goal thrashing at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns was the biggest defeat in some 77 years for the Cairo giants and leaves coach Martin Lasarte’s job hanging by a thread.

The fact that the club have a league game on Wednesday before Saturday’s return leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal tie‚ and do not have time to make a change‚ is the only factor that could save Uruguayan coach‚ who has come in for a barrage of criticism since Saturday’s mauling in Atteridgeville.

Among the critics is former Al Ahly defender Wael Gomaa‚ who collected more winners’ medals in his time with the club than any other player‚ and who called it “a shameful defeat for Ahly” and accused their players of performing like “amateurs”.

The 5-0 loss was the heaviest Ahly had suffered in international competition and their worst since Zamalek beat them 6-0 in the 1942 Egyptian Cup final – some eight decades ago.

Ahly lost 5-1 to Mexican club Monterrey in the Club World Cup in Marrakesh‚ Morocco six years ago‚ when Gomaa ironically skippered the team.

In African club competition‚ Ahly have suffered several 3-0 losses previously – including at home to Orlando Pirates in El Gouna in 2013 (their heaviest home defeat in continental club competition) and also last year’s second leg of the African Champions League final against Esperance of Tunisia.

Gomaa‚ now an influential TV pundit‚ launched a fierce attack on Lasarte‚ blaming him for Saturday’s new low point for the esteemed club.