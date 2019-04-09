Defeat in the Limpopo derby at the weekend might well turn out to be a positive for Black Leopards‚ who are next up against Orlando Pirates in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday‚ said coach Dylan Kerr after they lost to Polokwane City.

Leopards were dragged back into the relegation quagmire after squandering an early lead and going down 3-1 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday – which means Lidoda Duvha have won only one of their previous nine matches.

Leopards now meet Pirates at Orlando Stadium before returning home to Thohoyandou to host Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

“Maybe it’s a good thing because we don’t want to be overconfident. There was a lot of confidence‚ very good belief and a good atmosphere going into Sunday’s game‚” Kerr said.

“We thought‚ ‘We are the better team‚ we are playing the better football’‚ and maybe thought it would be easy.”