Warriors start well
The Warriors could not have asked for a better start, although it did come with a bit of luck, as they got their CSA T20 Challenge campaign up and running with a four-run Duckworth/Lewis assisted win over the defending champion Titans in Centurion on Friday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.