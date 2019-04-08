Sundowns coach Mosimane likens Themba Zwane to Iniesta

“Themba Zwane was unbelievable‚” enthused Mosimane.

“He was just brilliant‚ you can’t trace or track him. He is in different space‚ always find himself in different areas on the field and he helped us to control the midfield. Never mind the goal he scored‚ he is skating and they can’t find him. He reminds me of Iniesta.”

Mosimane also revealed that he allows Zwane and Uruguayan partner Gaston Sirino the freedom to express themselves and orchestrate the Sundowns piano in the midfield.

“You need to allow him (Zwane) to play the way he wants to play because if you don’t do that you are going to kill him. He plays more on the wing but he is not that type of player who is going to go down the line and deliver cross the ball as a winger. I have to accommodate a player like that.”