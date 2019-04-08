New lease of life for Gelvandale's KC March astroturf

Physical activity will take on a new meaning in Gelvandale with the launch of the newly-resurfaced KC March astroturf on Friday.

The grey conditions on the morning of the event did not deter hockey lovers testing out the new surface in a few mock games at the facility situated at the Gelvan Sports Grounds.

The previous surface had exceeded its lifespan and the new one took roughly six three to complete.

South African Hockey Association (Saha) project manager Gary Dolley said the initiative was a collaboration between Saha and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The facility is also the home of Eastern Province hockey.

“Before the revamp, the surface had a lifespan of about 10 years. This specific surface had been there for more than 10 years,