New lease of life for Gelvandale's KC March astroturf
Community outreach programs running to promote physical activity
Physical activity will take on a new meaning in Gelvandale with the launch of the newly-resurfaced KC March astroturf on Friday.
The grey conditions on the morning of the event did not deter hockey lovers testing out the new surface in a few mock games at the facility situated at the Gelvan Sports Grounds.
The previous surface had exceeded its lifespan and the new one took roughly six three to complete.
South African Hockey Association (Saha) project manager Gary Dolley said the initiative was a collaboration between Saha and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
The facility is also the home of Eastern Province hockey.
“Before the revamp, the surface had a lifespan of about 10 years. This specific surface had been there for more than 10 years,
“Before the revamp, the surface had a lifespan of about 10, with the specific surface had been there for more than ten yearsGary Dolley, project manager SA Hockey Association
“The project was funded by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality at a cost of about R6-million and will see EP Hockey become the recipients and custodians of the facility,” Dolley added.
Dolley said roughly 30 clubs and close to 60 schools from across the Bay will make use of the facility.
Furthermore, Dolley said the facility was also being used to run a number of community outreach projects in a bid to not only promote physical activity among the younger generation, but also to get people more involved in sport and staying active.
“We have started a neighbourhood league that is hosted on Thursday afternoons between 1pm and 2pm featuring 16 schools situated around the facility.
“In addition to that, we also host modified hockey matches on Saturday morning whereby we have volunteer coaches who offer up their time to coach members of the community interested in the game,” he added.
The Saturday sessions, run from 8.30am to 10am, offer modified hockey, which encompasses playing the game with a larger ball and plastic sticks, Dolley said.
“Modified hockey is a smaller version of hockey whereby plastic sticks and a bigger ball is used and can be played on any surface, not just on the astroturf,” he added.
“Another project we are looking to give a boost is the promotion of hockey fives which is basically 5-a-side hockey.
“We have made strides in that we have purchased boards used to divide the field into two complete with catch nets in order to have two games being played at the same time.
“Ultimately, we are looking to make this facility the home of Hockey Fives in the country, ” he explained.
Dolley also mentioned that the old sections of the turf were donated to various schools across the metro which will be used to promote physical activity among their pupils.