Disappointed in losing the top-of the-table clash 1-0 at home to Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes there are still going to be more twist and turns in the remaining few weeks of the Absa Premiership race.

Hunt even had time to throw in a joke about their circumstances‚ saying maybe his team may do with “a new muthi men” to boost their fortunes in the last five matches.

Although gutted by the end result against the now top of the table Buccaneers‚ Hunt said giving up the challenge on the league is the last thing on his mind after Keagan Ritchie’s last gasp own goal gave Bucs an unlikely three points on Saturday.

“Yeah‚ we are a couple of points behind now‚ still five games to go. Anything can happen‚” said Hunt‚ who saw his team losing their sixth match at home this season.

The Clever Boys have only lost to Highlands Park and AmaZulu on the road this season.

What was more devastating for Hunt’s team in Saturday's loss is that they had the upper hand for most of the match until Ritchie headed into his own net from a free kick that was taken by Luvuyo Memela during referee’s optional time.