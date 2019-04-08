Bulls coach Pote Human lost for words at capitulation against Jaguares

Bulls coach Pote Human was at a loss for words to describe his team’s last 10-minute meltdown that saw them surrender a 10-point lead to lose by two points against the Jaguares at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls had loose-forward Tim Agaba and Conraad van Vuuren yellow-carded in the frenetic closing session as the Bulls cascaded to a 22-20 loss through Domingo Miotti’s dream debut that saw him score two late tries and a conversion.

“I really think we had them. They had one opportunity to score in the first half and they used it while we had so many opportunities that we had and didn’t finish. Then there was the disciplinary matter that cost us because you can’t play with 14 and 13 men against these guys. It was the stupidity of the players. We have to rectify that and come back harder‚” Human said.