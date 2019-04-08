Buckingham gutted to have pulled out of Ironman African Champs

Port Elizabeth golden boy and 2018 Ironman African Championship winner Kyle Buckingham was forced to pull out of this year's race due to cramps he suffered on the bike leg.

The 36-year-old professional triathlete took to social media to express his disappointment on Monday.

“Absolutely gutted to have pulled out the race yesterday,” Buckingham wrote on his facebook page on Monday.

“It’s the second time in my career that I’ve had to make the very tough decision to climb in the van and get a ride back to town.

“When you’ve worked so hard for something and trying your best to be in the best shape possible to be in the mix on the day, sometimes life throws a different turn of direction.

Buckingham wowed Bay crowds last year en route to his maiden full Ironman victory on home soil.

“I had the best start to the day with a career best swim even though it was 2km, then rode strong with a bunch of guys to be in the mix . Unfortunately I battled cramps in my quads at 93km into the bike and after that I had nothing left.

“The intensity on the bike was probably the hardest I’ve ever ridden and I was just trying to hang on for dear life with the eight guys I was with.

“Unfortunately due to the new rules with Ironman and qualifying for Hawaii World Champs, I would have needed to place fifth and losing that much time there was no way of coming back .

“It’s a hard one to swallow, but sometimes you have to make a call.”

Buckingham congratulated everyone who managed to finish the race on Sunday and more especially the two pro winners Ben Hoffman and Lucy Charles-Barclay.

“My condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones on Sunday during the swim. Amazing performance again by the winners Lucy Charles and Ben Hoffman.

“That was honestly, in my opinion, the best performance I’ve ever witnessed during a race,” he said .