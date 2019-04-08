The good news is that Hashim Amla played his first game in more than a month on Sunday and the less good news is he didn’t exactly shoot the lights out.

The worse news is neither did one of his theoretical rivals for a place in South Africa’s World Cup squad.

Before Sunday‚ Amla was last in action on March 1 in a ODI game for the Cobras against the Lions at Newlands.

He took temporary leave to help look after his ailing father and all the while speculation has swirled.

Without much game time what kind of form would he be in by the time South Africa played their World Cup opener against England at the Oval on May 30?

The 108 not out and 59 he made in the ODI series against Pakistan in January was a relief for those wondering whether his star had faded to grey‚ but the fact that he has gone 27 completed Test innings without a century has made others wonder whether he would be a liability at the tournament.

Would you pick ‘Hash’?

“Yes‚” former selection convenor Andrew Hudson said on Monday in unusually clipped tones because he was speaking from the splendour of a fairway at Champagne in the Drakensberg.

Why would he pick him?