Zinedine Zidane vague on Gareth Bale's future after scrappy win over Eibar

Zinedine Zidane refused to guarantee Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid after the Welshman struggled again in a 2-1 victory over Eibar on Saturday.

Karim Benzema scored twice at the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid came from behind after Marc Cardona, starting only after an injury to Pedro Leon in the warm-up, gave Eibar a surprise lead.

But Madrid improved and a pair of Benzema headers ensured the groans and whistles that had soured the atmosphere for much of the opening hour turned to cheers and applause at the end.

Much of the frustration was again directed at Bale, who started here after being dropped by Zidane for the defeat to Valencia on Wednesday. Asked afterwards if Bale would be at Real Madrid next season, Zidane said: “We’ll see, I’m not going to tell you what’s going to happen. Gareth is a Real Madrid player, he has two years left on his contract. We will see. It is not the time to talk about this.”

Bale’s below-par performances and a lack of support from either coach or fans seem so inter-linked now, it is difficult to know what comes first.