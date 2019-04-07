Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said that he had a feeling during last week that his players might not have the right intensity to beat Baroka FC.

Baroka FC beat Amakhosi 1-0 on Saturday night to seriously dent heir hopes of staying relevant in the race for the Absa Premiership title race.

Middendorp had warned about complacency from his players coming off a polished 2-0 Nedbank Cup win over Cape Town City in Nelspruit on Sunday‚ against a Baroka who went into the game at FNB Stadium dangerously desperate in second-last place on the log standings.

As it turned out‚ it was more flatness from Chiefs than any special brilliance from Baroka that saw them sneak a valuable three points that took the Limpopo team from 15th to 14th position thanks to Tshediso Patjie's well-struck free kick in the 66th minute.

“We will get the confirmation‚ and the evidence‚ about distance covered‚ about sprints‚ movement off the ball‚” Middendorp said afterwards.