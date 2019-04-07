If true‚ that would constitute a breach of the memorandum of understanding between the board and the players.

“CSA and SACA are parties to an MOU which requires actual agreement to any domestic restructure and the player contracts under that structure‚” Irish said.

“That has not happened.”

Asked if that was the case‚ a CSA spokesperson said on Sunday‚ “SACA have been consulted and CSA intends on meeting with the player executive so we can go through the changes with them.”

If the looming impasse is not resolved‚ CSA could find themselves in a legal dispute with SACA‚ which could result in a player strike.

That could be taking place in another sense already‚ what with the ebbing away of some of South Africa’s best talent — who have signed Kolpak contracts to play for counties and are thus lost to the national cause.

Their decisions to do so could be seen as a response to the game’s struggle to stay afloat as a profession in South Africa‚ worries over job “security” have been voiced by more than one of the departing players.

Those concerns wouldn’t have been eased by CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe telling parliament in October that the organisation expected to lose R654-million in the four-year cycle that ends in 2022.

In a release on Saturday‚ CSA highlighted their “candid recognition of the reality that CSA has experienced a considerable reduction in FTP [future tours programme] content and dwindling broadcast numbers over the years‚ as well as an unstable sponsorship focus globally”.