Ben Hoffman makes it three wins in four years in Ironman African Championships

American Ben Hoffman “got that magic feeling” while on the run leg as he strode home to claim his third Standard Bank Ironman African Championship title on a breezy afternoon in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Hoffman, who walked last year's course due to an injury he picked up only weeks before racing in the Absa Cape Epic, was in spectacular form as he came home to the roars of the sport-loving Nelson Mandela Bay crowds who lined the red carpet.

In the woman’s race, Great Britain’s Lucy Charles-Barclay was greeted by her husband, Reece, as she claimed her second African Championship title in as many years.

Finishing in a time of 7 hrs, 34 mins and 19 secs, Hoffman said: “I had a second injury at the end of last year which kept me out of Ironman Hawaii, so it was a full year without doing an Ironman.

“I can tell you, in addition to taking the entire year off due to injury, I wanted to come back here and show all of Port Elizabeth that I really love this race and I take it super seriously and I believe I am the man to win this race,” Hoffman said.

With the swim leg shortened from 3.8 km to 1.6 km due to some extremely choppy conditions, Hoffman said: “I was a bit disappointed to see the swim shortened. I would have liked to see a full distance swim, at least for the professionals.

“At the end of the day, they make choices for the safety of the athletes and when the race changes you have to race the race.

“I didn’t change anything, my focus was to execute the best race on the format we had, and I did that. I think if there was a full swim I still would have won,” Hoffman remarked.