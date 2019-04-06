He may be one of the most physically imposing wrestlers on the WWE roster but Intercontinental champion Bobby Lashley is also one of the nicest guys around.

Given his tall and muscular frame‚ Lashley was the hardest man to miss at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square‚ New York‚ this week and quickly took over the room as soon as he walked in with sidekick Lio Rush.

But his smile quickly disarmed any misconceptions anyone might have had about him as he effortlessly interacted with everyone in the room‚ occasionally taking the time to pose for selfies.

The fight for the Intercontinental championship will be one of the main attractions at Wrestlemania 35 at Metlife Stadium‚ New Jersey‚ on Sunday as the 42-year-old Lashley faces the intriguing Finn Balor in one of the most fascinating match-ups at the biggest WWE event of the year.

He said he has continued to follow his trusted training routine as he prepared for the fight‚ training hard but short.

“Training for wrestling now is a lot different you know‚ it's not that bodybuilder style training that it looks [like]‚” he said.