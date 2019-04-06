Slick Mamelodi Sundowns thump Al Ahly 5-0

Mamelodi Sundowns could not believe their lucky stars that the Al Ahly side that arrived in Atteridgeville was of featherweight proportions and showed they looked like a sleeping kitten.

The Brazilians, playing in front of a packed and raucous Lucas Moripe Stadium that was fully dressed up in yellow, did not just beat the African club of the century but they humiliated them 5-0.

The score could have been more as Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane were denied by the woodwork and they failed to capitalise on a few good scoring chances.

Not many teams scores five unanswered goals against this Egyptian giant but Sundowns produced mouthwatering football of elegance and grandeur to put themselves in a good position to qualify for semis.

What unfolded in front of more than 20,000 fanatic supporters was evidence that Sundowns have mastered the art of playing on the continent and it is worth mentioning that they played Orlando Pirates five days ago.