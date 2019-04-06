Orlando Pirates snatch late winner at Wits to keep title hopes alive

A Keagan Ritchie own goal right at the death of this match gave Orlando Pirates one of their undeserved victories this season and perhaps revived their chances of wresting the Absa Premiership from defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The win moved Pirates back to the top of the table on 44 points and are only ahead of Sundowns via a slightly better goal difference after Ritchie headed Luvuyo Memela’s free kick into his own net when a 0-0 stalemate was written all over this match.

The first half was a mixed-bag of some shocking errors and misses by both sides and the second period was no better, with neither side upping the tempo of the match right until Ritchie’s unfortunate own goal.

Referee Victor Hlungwani was also not helping matters with his decision to breath with his whistle, blowing for almost each and every minimal contact in front of his eyes.

That Hlungwani only produced four yellow cards, two for each team, was mainly as a result of his over zealousness than the fact that there was much rough tackling to shout about in this match.