Jaguares shock Bulls to record double over former champions

The Jaguares showed remarkable maturity, tenacity and composure to record their first ever Super Rugby win in Pretoria when they outlasted the Bulls 20-22 at Loftus.

The Jaguares were trailing 20-10 but when Bulls flanker Tim Agaba was yellow-carded in the 71st minute for an illegal clean-out, debutant Domingo Miotti scored a late brace and a conversion to help the South Americans collect their first season double against the Bulls.

The Bulls only had themselves to blame as their season is showing signs of unravelling. It was their second consecutive home defeat.

The seeds of an inconsistent game were laid when Manie Libbok missed a routine third minute penalty.

They dominated large stretches of the first half but only had three penalties to show for their endeavour.

Ever since their unexpected home hammering against the Chiefs two weeks ago, Pote Human's side dispensed with style and relied on substance.