Crusaders' second-half blitz sinks Brumbies

The Canterbury Crusaders swamped the ACT Brumbies with a five-try second-half revival while an Israel Folau Super Rugby try-scoring record was not enough to stop a Blues victory over the NSW Waratahs on Saturday.

The table-topping Crusaders, returning to their home base for the first time since the Christchurch mosque massacres, came from 0-7 down at half-time to beat the Brumbies 36-14 in Christchurch.

Folau scored for the Waratahs midway through the first half against the Blues for his 60th try, eclipsing the previous record of 59 by New Zealander Doug Howlett who retired 12 years ago.

But it was the resurgent Blues who celebrated at the final whistle with a 32-29 victory to complete four consecutive wins for the first time since 2011.

The gunning down of 50 Muslims by an alleged white supremacist has forced the Crusaders to rethink its branding given the link to the medieval Crusades, and the familiar sword-wielding knights on horseback have been dropped from the pre-match entertainment.

But they retained their familiar ability to find an extra gear when under pressure to retain their position at the head of the table.

The penalties that blighted their first half -- when they conceded eight -- disappeared and they found the precision that was missing from their early play.

Captain Matt Todd said the first-half discipline "was not good enough. They put us under a lot of pressure but we responded which was good.

"We were confident if we held the ball we could get points in the second half."

The Brumbies, missing injured Wallaby flanker David Pocock and resting three other Wallabies had a game plan to rattle the Crusaders.

It worked for 40 minutes and they scored the only points in the first half with a converted try by Christian Lealiifano after Owen Franks, who led the Crusaders on to the field to mark his 150th game with the club, was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

But the second 40 minutes was a different story, starting with the first of Sevu Reece's two tries three minutes after the restart.

Right wing Will Jordan also bagged a double with Jordan Taufua crossing the line as well before Tevita Kuridrani scored a late consolation try for the visitors.

The Blues had raced to a 17-0 lead with tries to Tom Robinson and Caleb Clarke and an Otere Black penalty when Folau swing the momentum the Waratahs' way with his try.

Will Miller scored just on half-time to close the gap to 17-14.

In the second half both sides cancelled each other out with TJ Faiane and Ma'a Nonu scoring for the Blues and Black adding a penalty while Alex Newsome and Jake Gordon scored for the Waratahs with a penalty from Bernard Foley.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said while four wins in a row was satisfying, letting a 17-point lead slip showed there is a lot of room for improvement.

"I'm proud of the way we came back in the last 10 (minutes) to hold them out. There's still plenty to work on if we want to get better," he said.