Clinical, efficient Blitzboks top Pool A in Hong Kong
The Blitzboks advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Sevens after winning all three Pool A matches on Friday and Saturday.
After beating Japan 22-7 on day one‚ the defending World Series champions returned on Saturday needing to finish the business against Scotland and Samoa.
The Blitzboks were clinical and efficient in both matches beating Scotland 26-10 before controlling the match comfortably against Samoa and winning 21-7.
SA topped Pool A and now wait to see who they meet in the quarterfinals on Sunday as they attempt to win the Hong Kong Sevens for the first time.