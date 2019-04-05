Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday kept the Buccaneers in the Absa Premiership race‚ coach Milutin Sredojevic has said.

Third-placed Pirates (40 points)‚ remain three points behind leaders Sundowns (43)‚ both from 23 games.

Bucs have an opportunity to bounce back from dropping two points at Orlando Stadium on Monday‚ and regain the lead‚ if they beat second-placed Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

In doing so‚ Bucs can also land a significant blow to Gavin Hunt’s season-long title challengers Wits‚ who have battled for form in the second half of the season‚ and been particularly poor at home.

Wits are on 41 points‚ but have played a game more (24) than Sundowns and Pirates.