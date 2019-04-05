Warriors stun Titans in CSA T20 opening clash

A dashing 60-run unbeaten stand between Gihahn Cloete and Matthew Breetzke helped the Warriors sneak a four-run DLS victory over defending champions Titans in their rain-affected CSA T20 Challenge opener in Centurion on Friday.

The pair batted for all six overs that were possible during the weather-interrupted chase of a stiff 217-run target at SuperSport Park, but it proved enough as the visitors’ 60 for none score put them ahead of the rate – which ultimately handed them a win.

Before that, however, the hosts amassed a mighty 216 for five thanks to a scintillating half-century by Theunis de Bruyn, who top-scored with a flying 74 off 38 balls (4 fours, 5 sixes).

The Titans, fresh from winning the Momentum One-Day Cup last Sunday, were put into bat first after losing the toss, with Henry Davids (20) and Tony de Zorzi (16) giving them a solid start with 39 in just over four overs.

After both fell in quick succession, Diego Rosier (37 off 27) helped De Bruyn add 72 for the third wicket, before a stand of 62 followed between the latter and Grant Thomson (42 off 18).

That helped the home side post a fixture record target of 217. Lutho Sipamla was the pick of the bowlers with two for 34.

Rain at the changeover saw the target reduced to 200 in 18 overs, before the Warriors openers teed off.

Cloete was the aggressor, smashing 46 off 25 balls, while Breetzke chipped in with 11 off 13 – the Warriors ahead when rained returned again to clinch a fortuitous win.

- Cricket South Africa