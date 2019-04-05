Reds overcome poor Stormers in Brisbane

The Stormers paid the price for not finishing opportunities yet again as they slumped to a 24-12 loss against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

It was the Stormers’ 11 straight defeat overseas since 2016 and another chastening result.

It’s hard to see how they can salvage their season after this new low point. It was their fourth loss in seven matches.

In another soppy display the Western Cape side were over the tryline three times only for the tries to be correctly disallowed. They managed to score two legitimate tries.

Even without a host of injured and absent stalwarts such as Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ the Stormers had enough ball and enough of a platform to win.

But they didn’t have the nous and patience on attack yet again and the good work of players such as No 8 Jaco Coetzee and replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies was devalued.

The Reds scored three tries with all the points being scored in the second half after a tepid first-half display.