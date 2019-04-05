Mamelodi Sundowns must box smart in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday‚ according to coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Brazilians host Egypt’s Red Devils in Atteridgeville looking for a convincing win and a clean sheet that they will take to the second leg next weekend at Suez Stadium in Alexandria.

“They are a big club‚ we have to tread carefully and play the same way we played against Wydad Casablanca‚ Lobi Stars and Asec here.

“We need to take the game to them because they are smart and a highly technical team.

“They are a team with big and top individual players and they are a team that plays well with lots of good movements. They look after the ball very well and they are a perfect team in terms of how they play.

“But even a perfect team like Manchester City lose certain games‚ so we get motivation from the games they lost to Simba and against AS Vita.”