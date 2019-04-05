Nonito Donaire vows to be at his best for Zolani Tete
Former multiple world boxing champion in four weight divisions, Nonito Donaire, has warned that he will do whatever it takes to defeat WBO bantamweight titlist Zolani Tete in their unification bout in the US on April 27.
But the vastly experienced 44-fight Filipino, who currently holds the WBA Super belt, also acknowledged it would require him to be at his best shape ever to win the bout.
The fight is the semifinal of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series. The winner will meet the victor of the second semifinal between WBA champion Inoue Naoya of Japan and IBF titlist Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico.
Their fight will take place in Scotland on May 18. The overall winner will be crowned the undisputed bantamweight champion and will walk away with the Muhammad Ali trophy.
Donaire, 36, who has knocked 25 of his 39 victims against five losses, is quoted as saying: "I've got a lot of respect for Tete. In my training with Keeny Adams we sit down and discuss a strategy against Tete's moves. The plan is to break him down and figure him out as the fight goes on. I can be aggressive and crowd him or I can box from a distance. Tete has length and that's something we want to neutralise.
"We know he's smart so we have to be smarter than him."
Tete has 28 wins, 21 knockouts, and three losses. Their only common opponent is Moruti Mthalane who stopped Tete in the fifth round in 2010. Mthalane lost to Donaire by stoppage in the sixth round in 2008.
The 31-year-old Tete jets out to the US tomorrow to join veteran trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr to finalise his preparations.
Tete had been trained at home in Mdantsane by Loyiso Mtya and Phumzile Matyhila.
Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene said: "Mayweather will polish this diamond (Tete) which must shine brightly. Loyiso Mtya will be in the corner with Mayweather."