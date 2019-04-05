Nonito Donaire vows to be at his best for Zolani Tete

Former multiple world boxing champion in four weight divisions, Nonito Donaire, has warned that he will do whatever it takes to defeat WBO bantamweight titlist Zolani Tete in their unification bout in the US on April 27.

But the vastly experienced 44-fight Filipino, who currently holds the WBA Super belt, also acknowledged it would require him to be at his best shape ever to win the bout.

The fight is the semifinal of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series. The winner will meet the victor of the second semifinal between WBA champion Inoue Naoya of Japan and IBF titlist Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico.

Their fight will take place in Scotland on May 18. The overall winner will be crowned the undisputed bantamweight champion and will walk away with the Muhammad Ali trophy.