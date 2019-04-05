Kaizer Chiefs have prepared with greater detail for Baroka FC in the Absa Premiership on Saturday at FNB Stadium than they did for Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

And that should be some level of detail. Because Chiefs produced arguably their most polished‚ dynamic performance since Middendorp’s arrival in December shutting City out for most of the 90 minutes in their 2-0 Nedbank quarterfinal win at Mbombela Stadium.

Middendorp‚ aware of the threat of a relegation-threatened team – Telkom Knockout champions Baroka are in second-last place on the log – and the threat of complacency against an underdog‚ especially after a high against City‚ wants to cover his bases against Wedson Nyirenda’s Limpopo team.

“We have had experience of this – the game against Maritzburg United‚” Chiefs’ coach said‚ referring to his team’s 1-0 win against last-placed United at FNB two league games ago.

“Baroka are in the deep end. We are preparing probably even more into the details than we did in the last game – the cup game against Cape Town City. That tells you the story.