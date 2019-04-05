The Blitzboks came from behind against Japan to win 22-7 in their opening game of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday with two more Pool A matches to play on Saturday’s day two.

South Africa still have to play against Samoa and Scotland on Saturday at the three-day tournament‚ who are higher-ranked teams than Japan. It was crucial to win but the Blitzboks were rusty in the first half.

Japan took a surprise 7-0 lead after a try from Siofisa Lisala and dominated possession for most of the half.

SA did manage to score in the opening stanza when Werner Kok went over and after the break they added three more tries to win comfortably in the end.

Kok scored again after the break‚ with Selvyn Davids converting to put South Africa 12-7 up. Tries by Justin Geduld and Siviwe Soyizwapi eased the lead into a 22-7 win.

“It is important to get your campaign off with a win‚ which I am happy about‚” said coach Neil Powell.