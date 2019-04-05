Banyana Banyana will get another chance to test themselves against Fifa Women’s World Cup opposition when they host Jamaica at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ side impressed in friendlies against powerhouse nations Netherlands and Sweden earlier in the year‚ but then disappointed at the Cyprus Cup in March‚ so this fixture gives the team a chance for a morale-boosting win.

Jamaica are ranked four places below Banyana on the global list at number 53‚ but will also be in France for the World Cup‚ where they have been pooled with Brazil‚ Italy and Australia.

The Reggae Girlz have brought a squad of 20 players to Durban‚ many of them considered fringe selections for the World Cup who will be eager to stake their claim.

“We set standards throughout the group that every time we step on the field‚ it’s not about hunger‚ but making the next person better‚” Jamaica coach Hue Menzies said.

“Some people may be putting in the extra‚ but this group has always put in the extra whenever they step onto the field.

“Right now‚ we are looking for who is sharper and who is making quicker decisions with the ball and who is looking to combine and who will make the decisions that could change the game.”