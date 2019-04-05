Ardie Savea scores two tries as Hurricanes hold off Highlanders

The Ardie Savea-inspired Hurricanes survived a dramatic late fightback to end Highlanders' two-year home winning streak 31-28 in Dunedin Friday.

Flanker Savea scored two of the Hurricanes' four tries and prevented the Highlanders crossing the line at least once, with his ferocious defence in a frantic match that went down to the wire.

The Highlanders had three lineouts after the full-time siren but could not break through, slumping to their first loss at Forsyth Barr Stadium since March 4, 2017.

"Obviously the guys are hurting," captain Luke Whitelock said after a fourth straight loss for the Highlanders.

"But it's a long competition and we're just going to make sure we rock up (to training) Sunday and prepare well for the Crusaders next week."

The result gives the Hurricanes five wins from eight matches and skipper TJ Perenara said it restored confidence after a 32-8 loss to the Crusaders last week.