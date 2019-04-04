Friday marks 22 years since Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu proved beyond doubt that an earlier win against highly respected Kennedy “King” McKinney for the IBF junior featherweight belt was not a fluke doing a number on the American in their rematch.

Bungu’s first win over McKinney‚ the gold medallist at the 1988 Summer Olympics‚ came on August 20‚ 1994. It had been sweet music to the ears of Welcome “Hawk” Ncita‚ who had lost that title to McKinney in the US on April 16‚ 1994.

Bungu and Ncita – both from Mdantsane‚ outside East London – were stablemates at the highly successful Eyethu Gym of trainer/manager and promoter Mzimasi Mnguni‚ who was assisted in honing the skills of his many fighters by his nephew Welsh Mnguni‚ who died in 2009.

Mnguni and his friend‚ promoter Rodney Berman‚ never in a million years gave Bungu a chance to defeat McKinney.

But Bungu‚ who captured the SA title in his rematch with Fransie Badenhorst in May 1990‚ grabbed the opportunity to become a world champion with both hands.