It’s at this point in the season where the Sharks need all of Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira’s 157-match Super Rugby experience ahead of Friday’s clash against the Lions at Ellis Park.

The experienced Springbok loose-head prop will become South Africa’s most-capped Super Rugby player when he trots onto Ellis Park‚ but the team has always come first for Mtawarira.

By their nature‚ props are selfless players whose hard work is only recognised in their absence but the Sharks will need Mtawarira to be present in more ways than one against a Lions side starting to find their feet.

Like the Sharks‚ the Lions have found it a tad difficult to navigate SA derbies. The Sharks‚ though‚ have been their own worst enemies.

Mtawarira is looking forward to earning that cap that’ll take him past Adriaan Strauss’s record but it’ll mean nothing if the Sharks are not able to break their duck in SA derbies this season. They’ve lost two to the Bulls and one to the Stormers so far.