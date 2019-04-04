Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is well known for speaking his mind and telling it like it is when he’s asked of his team’s prospects.

But after saying Amakhosi’s chances of winning the league were gone last month‚ it seems someone at Naturena whispered into the right-back’s ear to not say “those things” as he somehow changed his tune when asked a similar question about the league on Thursday.

On March 7 Mphahlele said the league was out of reach for Amakhosi having gone close to 10 points off the pace.

“Obviously‚ I don’t think we still have a chance to win or compete for the league‚ but we just want to finish the games on a good note‚” the Bafana Bafana right-back said last month.

His answer on that day somehow took his teammate Bernard Parker by surprise and the veteran striker later claimed that “maybe he [Mphahele] woke up on the wrong side of the bed”.