As if extra motivation was required their derby failures earlier in the Super Rugby campaign will help spur on the Lions and the Sharks in their clash on Friday night.

The Lions‚ who don’t have as tight a grip on the conference as was the case in recent seasons‚ fell short against the Stormers and the Bulls but coach Swys de Bruin is unfazed.

“I don’t think it is an issue. That was a really close game against the Stormers and it could have gone either way. In fact‚ we still led after 83 minutes and lost in the 84th.

“The Bulls‚ however‚ taught us a rugby lesson when they beat us 30-12‚” conceded De Bruin.

The Sharks have underwhelmed even more in conference play. They lost home and away to the Bulls and the Stormers beat them in Durban. A win in Johannesburg will be like manna.

De Bruin agrees the visitors will be desperate.

“Look‚ we are preparing for a physical battle. They will be fired up.

“They will come hard up-front‚” said the coach who this week signed a new deal that will keep him at Ellis Park for two more years.