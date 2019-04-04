Hashim Amla due back in action‚ but is it in time for the World Cup?

Hashim Amla is set to play his first cricket in five weeks next week in what could be his last competitive preparation for the World Cup.

Amla‚ who has opted out of playing while helping to care for his ill father‚ is available for the Cobras’ T20s against the Lions at the Wanderers on Sunday and the Titans in Benoni on Wednesday.

But those may be the only times he takes guard until South Africa play Sri Lanka in Cardiff on May 24 in the first of two World Cup warm-up fixtures

The stalwart last picked up a bat in earnest on March 1‚ when he played for the Cobras against the Titans in a one-day match at Newlands.