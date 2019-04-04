'Exceptional' Phil Foden key to Manchester City future, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Phil Foden to play a key role in the side over the next decade and says the 18-year-old will be more involved in the first team next season.

The Stockport-born teenager, who has been with the club since the age of eight, made his first Premier League start in City's 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday.

"I'm happy with the way he plays. He could have scored two goals, he's exceptional," Guardiola told reporters.