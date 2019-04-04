Cricket South Africa (CSA) appear resigned to the fact that keeping Ottis Gibson as Proteas coach after the World Cup in England may be out of their hands.

The contract of Gibson‚ who is a firm target of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where he worked as bowling coach before he joined CSA in August 2017‚ comes to an end after the World Cup and there is no new deal in place.

“We had a positive talk with Ottis‚ he is open to continuing but it is for the board to evaluate his performances and decide if they are happy with what he has achieved so far‚” CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said.

“If they want changes‚ they will sit with him and it is also up to him to look at the new terms that will be in front of him. He could also say I am not agreeing to the terms of the new contract.

“He is still employed by CSA and from a management point of view we did discuss his contract with the board.