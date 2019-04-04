CSA indicate they may not hang onto Proteas coach Ottis Gibson
Cricket South Africa (CSA) appear resigned to the fact that keeping Ottis Gibson as Proteas coach after the World Cup in England may be out of their hands.
The contract of Gibson‚ who is a firm target of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where he worked as bowling coach before he joined CSA in August 2017‚ comes to an end after the World Cup and there is no new deal in place.
“We had a positive talk with Ottis‚ he is open to continuing but it is for the board to evaluate his performances and decide if they are happy with what he has achieved so far‚” CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said.
“If they want changes‚ they will sit with him and it is also up to him to look at the new terms that will be in front of him. He could also say I am not agreeing to the terms of the new contract.
“He is still employed by CSA and from a management point of view we did discuss his contract with the board.
"So‚ one is waiting for a directive from the board in terms of how to move forward but he remains employed by CSA.
“When Ottis was hired‚ he was hired to win the World Cup. At the very least‚ the chairperson of the board asked if he could qualify for the final.
“That will augur very well for us but one will have to wait for the board because the coach is a board appointment.
“Discussions have already taken place from management point of view but it is for the board to come back to us.
“I am assuming that the board will want to discuss the contract in the meeting coming soon‚ but I am assuming.”
Moroe said he satisfied with the work that has been done by Gibson.
“I have been very happy with his results‚ how he has handled himself as our head coach.
“He has introduced a few good changes at international and domestic level. I once attended a meeting where he told the players what he was expecting from them to make it into his squads.
“I have been very impressed with him‚ most people will tell you that fitness is always top of his list and I have seen how hard he has drilled some of the players.
“Some of our players have missed one of two matches because of not making fitness tests and he has definitely been a breath of fresh air.”