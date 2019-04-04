The Blitzboks are only looking forward as they attempt to win the Hong Kong Sevens for the first time after several near misses over the years.

After winning round six of the current HSBC World Sevens Series in Vancouver last month‚ the Blitzboks have confidence but they are not dwelling on what has gone before – only what lies ahead.

“There are a couple of changes and a total of four new players from the Vancouver tournament‚ and that considered‚ I am happy with the way things went‚” coach Neil Powell said.

“That win will not mean anything here in Hong Kong.

“It did help with the belief and was good reward for the work done up to that point. It gave the squad some momentum.

“We start afresh here in Hong Kong though and all focus will be on delivering a performance we can be proud of in our first match against Japan.”

Powell made two significant changes to the squad for the trip‚ moving Werner Kok to the forwards and including the uncapped Angelo Davids. Integrating them into their new roles was part of the focus this week.

“They need to understand their roles and responsibilities in the team‚ so we did focus a bit on that‚” explained Powell.