Stormers forced to change it up against Reds

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has unsurprisingly made wholesale changes to his side to face the Reds in Brisbane on Friday after injuries forced his hand.

There are seven changes in all from the side that lost 24-9 to the Blues last Saturday – five of those coming in the pack.

Locks Eben Etzebeth and JD Schickerling are both out injured as is tighthead Wilco Louw‚ while flank Pieter-Steph du Toit also returned to SA to attend the birth of his first child.

There is a first start this season for Cobus Wiese‚ who is normally a blindside flank but who will pack down in the second row.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni starts in a rotational switch with the in-form Bongi Mbonambi while Kobus van Dyk also makes his first start of the season at blindside flank.

Loosehead Corne Fourie is also in the starting XV for the first time this year while Frans Malherbe returns to tighthead due to Louw’s injury. That means Michael Kumbirai is set for his first Super Rugby cap from the bench.