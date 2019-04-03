Mark Boucher ‘will pay for Aiden Markram’s flight’ to the World Cup

Former SA wicketkeeper Mark Boucher has joined the long list of people advocating for top order batsman Aiden Markram to be included in the Proteas’ squad for the World Cup in England.

The Proteas Test opener ended as the leading run-scorer in the Momentum One Day Cup with 542 runs after five innings where he scored three centuries but he remains one of the few players whose inclusion in the squad is in doubt.

Top order certainties for the tournament are Quinton de Kock‚ captain Faf du Plessis‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ David Miller‚ JP Duminy‚ and there is a strong possibility of Reeza Hendricks‚ Hashim Amla and Markram picked as backup batsmen.

His franchise coach Boucher said it was a no-brainer that Markram must be included in the squad to England because of his good domestic form recently.

“I will pay for his flight‚” said Boucher with a stern face.

“The way Aiden has been playing‚ you don’t want to put shackles around him. He had a good partnership with Dean Elgar in the Momentum One Day Cup final last weekend and he must go to the World Cup.”