Man United have no margin for error, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United have no further margin for error in their bid to secure a top-four finish after a damaging 2-1 defeat against Wolves on Tuesday.

Ashley Young's needless dismissal and Chris Smalling's farcical own goal were the low points of a disappointing evening for Solskjaer's side at Molineux.

United had been set a target of 15 points from their remaining seven games by the manager before their visit to Molineux.

That total is now 15 points from six matches, with games to come against both Manchester City and Chelsea at Old Trafford, a target which Solskjaer admits leaves no room for mistakes.

"I'm as confident as I was three hours ago," joked Solskjaer after the defeat.

"I said we need 15 points from our last seven games and now we need 15 from our last six.

"It's difficult but then again, we're a very good team and it's going to be difficult for anybody who plays against us.

"This was a tough game but a performance that deserved a win."

Scott McTominay's first goal for United was equalised by Diogo Jota before the interval, but the game's turning point proved to be a second yellow card collected by Young with just 57 minutes gone.

Young was booked twice in the space of five minutes for fouls on Jota, the second a particularly unpleasant high challenge.