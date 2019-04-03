Fulham relegated after 4-1 thrashing at Watford

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after collapsing to a 4-1 defeat at Watford on Tuesday, a result which left them 16 points adrift of the safety zone with five games remaining.

The West London side, owned by American businessman Shahid Khan, return to the Championship just a season after winning the promotion playoffs.

They go down with Huddersfield Town, who on Saturday became only the second team to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.

The third relegation spot is currently occupied by Cardiff City but Burnley, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all just five points above the Welsh side.

Abdoulaye Doucoure put Watford ahead in the 23rd minute with a superb left-foot strike from the edge of the box after bursting from midfield.