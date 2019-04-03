Fulham relegated after 4-1 thrashing at Watford
Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after collapsing to a 4-1 defeat at Watford on Tuesday, a result which left them 16 points adrift of the safety zone with five games remaining.
The West London side, owned by American businessman Shahid Khan, return to the Championship just a season after winning the promotion playoffs.
They go down with Huddersfield Town, who on Saturday became only the second team to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.
The third relegation spot is currently occupied by Cardiff City but Burnley, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all just five points above the Welsh side.
Abdoulaye Doucoure put Watford ahead in the 23rd minute with a superb left-foot strike from the edge of the box after bursting from midfield.
Fulham fought back to score through Ryan Babel 10 minutes later, the Dutchman latching on to a pass from Ryan Sessegnon and rounding keeper Ben Foster before slotting home.
But after Will Hughes restored Watford's lead in the 63rd minute with a thundering volley from the edge of the box, Fulham fell to pieces.
Troy Deeney made it 3-1 with a tap-in six minutes later and Kiko Femenia added the fourth in the 75th to complete Fulham's misery.
Fulham were promoted to the top flight after winning last season's playoffs but struggled from the outset with promotion-winning manager Slavisa Jokanovic sacked in mid-November.
Italian Claudio Ranieri failed to turn things around for the West London club and was also sacked, on February 28, with former player Scott Parker taking over.