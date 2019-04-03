Eastern Province ready for CSA cup final showdown against Northerns
Piet Botha impressed by his side's work ethic
Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday morning, Botha said the hard work put in by the team throughout the season has been and deserved to be in the position they currently find themselves in.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.