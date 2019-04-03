Al Ahly could have acclimatisation issues against Sundowns

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are due to arrive in Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ giving them just three days to acclimatise to the altitude on the Highveld ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns in Atteridgeville.

Ahly flew straight after going to the top of the log in Egypt when they beat Al Ittihad away in Alexandria on Tuesday.

Tunisian international Ali Maaloul and substitute Saleh Gomaa scored in injury time to secure an important 2-0 victory and go top of the table just ahead of their arch-rivals Zamalek‚ who can reclaim top spot when they play on Wednesday night.

Last Saturday Ahly and Zamalek played out a goalless draw in the Cairo derby.