The Stormers have had little to cheer in recent weeks after two defeats in New Zealand‚ but the emergence of scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has been a positive development.

Jantjies‚ 22‚ was thrust into the starting role when veteran Jano Vermaak was injured in round two of Super Rugby.

In a situation where he had to perform and conduct the team from halfback sooner than coach Robbie Fleck would’ve liked‚ Jantjies has made the step up.

His natural pace and eye for the gap are obvious strengths‚ but over the weeks his service has become crisper‚ his communication more pronounced and his control impressive.

Defensively too‚ the diminutive halfback (1.67m and 75kg) has been superb.

Two try-saving tackles against the Jaguares at Newlands last month spared his team a home defeat.