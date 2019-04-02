'This is a big point‚' says Sundowns coach Mosimane after draw against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane once again proved during the 0-0 draw with Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Monday how skilled he is at the practice of 'Always do what the opposition least wants you to do'.

Absa Premiership defending champions and current leaders Sundowns went to the packed Orlando Stadium looking to bag all the three points and dent Pirates’ title ambitions but had to settle for the share of the spoils.

Downs tested the waters and dominated the opening 20 minutes of the match but Pirates‚ who needed the win desperately‚ responded with a storm of attacks.

The second half became all about game management by the 2016 Caf Champions League winners who stayed top of the pile with a three point advantage despite dropping two points.