'Sinethemba Jantjie was like a big brother to me'

Sinethemba Jantjie's death yesterday has left his Free State Stars roommate Nyiko Mobbie devastated.

Jantjie, 30, died in the early hours of Monday after a collision with a truck.

Mobbie shared a very close relationship with Jantjie and was his roommate during team camps.

"We were good friends and we shared a room in camp. Swa tika (it's tough) to accept, but nothing lasts forever. Eventually we will learn to deal with it as tough as it is," Mobbie told Sowetan yesterday.

"He was really a good person and we always spoke about life issues. We always pushed each other to work hard at training," Mobbie continued.