Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has professed himself an open admirer of the change Ernst Middendorp has brought to Kaizer Chiefs since he arrived at Naturena in December.

Mosimane‚ the country's most successful club coach of the last six years‚ praised Middendorp for being “awkward”‚ “brave” and “highly tactical”.

Middendorp‚ who replaced the muddled Giovanni Solinas in December‚ has notably tightened up Chiefs with a high degree of tactical preparation and structure and exciting speed in attack and surprising team selections that have kept the opposition guessing.