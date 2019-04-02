Benni McCarthy shifts aim to the league title for Citizens

Following their elimination from the Nedbank Cup, Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy will be plotting a dramatic smash and grab of the Absa Premiership.

The Citizens were knocked out of the cup competition after a 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend.

They were looking to add to their trophy cabinet which already has the MTN8 title this season.

City now turn their attention to the league race where they lie fourth with 40 points and six games still left to play.

"Whenever we turn up and play the way we play it's exceptionally difficult for any team to stop us," McCarthy said.