Orlando Stadium has become a happy hunting ground for Mamelodi Sundowns in recent years and it wouldn't be far-fetched to suggest that the Tshwane side will troop onto the pitch as favourites against Orlando Pirates on Monday night (7:30pm).

Pirates‚ however‚ also have to contend with other factors based on Sundowns’ game this season.

We pick five things that you may expect from Sundowns’ game against Pirates…

1) The last time Sundowns lost to Pirates at Orlando Stadium was in 2011.

Since then they have won five and drew two. So if history is anything to go by‚ then expect Sundowns to win.

2) Of Sundowns’ 30 League goals from 23 matches‚ most have come from minute 1 – 15 (30%) and the second highest percentage is from minute 15 – 30 (26.7%).

In simple terms‚ Sundowns are good starters and Pirates should be careful not to concede early.

3) From their 11 League matches away‚ Sundowns have only failed to score in one‚ which was the goalless draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in October.

This means they are good travellers (seven wins‚ three draws and one defeat).

4) Pitso Mosimane’s charges have only kept four clean sheets in their 11 League outings away‚ so Pirates would fancy their chances of scoring.

5) Sundowns’ trump card could be Lebohang Maboe‚ who has three goals and one assist in their last four League matches.